Returning Army National Guard soldiers welcomed home in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Nearly 80 Army National Guard soldiers have returned to eastern Iowa.
A welcoming ceremony was held on Friday afternoon at the ImOn ice Arena in Cedar Rapids. The returning soldiers were met by family and community members who haven't seen them in nearly a year.
Brigadier General William McClintock spoke highly of what he saw the soldiers accomplish overseas.
McClintock said, "Just a few short weeks ago the commander in chief allowed me to travel, and I was in Poland. I got to see these soldiers working. Over 5,000 people that they'd seen and many took care of -- and it was amazing. Their morale was high. They were doing great things."
The soldiers provided medical services for thousands of military and civilian patients.