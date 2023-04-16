 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be lower at times from
a combination of the strong winds and falling and/or blowing
snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Reported vandalism inside Cedar Rapids Kernels stadium

  • Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Cedar Rapids Kernels are dealing with what appears to be vandalism at their stadium.

The Minor League Baseball team plays at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kernels General Manager Scott Wilson posted photos on his Facebook page, which show the glass door to the stadium gift shop smashed and more damage inside the store. Other images showed damage to windows and doors to the concourse.

KWWL reached out to Cedar Rapids Police on Sunday to see if officers are investigating the apparent break-in at the stadium as vandalism or theft but have not heard back.

The Kernels canceled their scheduled 1:05 game on Saturday afternoon against the Quad City River Bandits because of the weather. The cancelation does not appear to be related to the damage.

Fans with tickets to the game can hold on to them and exchange them for a future regular season game.