Rep. Hinson visits Eastern Iowa Airport to highlight airport issues with service dogs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Representative Ashley Hinson was at the Eastern Iowa Airport on Monday, going through TSA with Sergeant Trent Dirks, as well as his service dog named Tracer. The visit was part of an effort to limit inconsistencies at airports that can make it difficult for veterans and their service dogs.
Representative Hinson met Sergeant Dirks when she chose the Grundy Center native to be her official guest at President Biden's State of the Union address in February. It was at that time when Sergeant Dirks told her about some of the struggles he has faced when going through airports with his security dog.
The main concern Sergeant Dirks has involves inconsistencies rom airport to airport that make it difficult for dogs. It can also be tough on veterans that suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.
After hearing this, Representative Hinson brought it to the attention of TSA Administration David Pekoske. He agreed to work with Hinson to make the process more consistent across all airports.
Representative Hinson explained why it was important for her to see the current process firsthand.
Hinson said, "Stops like this are important for me to see it, so if I'm flying, or I have colleagues on the committee that I serve on, that may see something different, that we can be asking those questions and point that out. Again, this is about making sure that no matter where Trent flies, it's the same process for him, and he knows what to expect. I want that same process to exist across the country."
Her biggest goal is to make the process more consistent at every airport. This would allow veterans, others with service animals and anybody with difficulty going through TSA to know what to expect before they arrive.