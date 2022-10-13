Records broken at the MVC Divisional Coed Cross Country Meet

WATERLOO(KWWL)--The Boys and Girls records were broken today at the MVC Coed Cross Country meet at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
For the Girls junior Julia Gehl of Dubuque Hempstead ran the 3 mile course in 18:17.1 to break the old mark by .2 of a second and lead the Mustang to first place in the team race.
1. Hempstead 17
2. City High 64
3. Linn-Mar 79
For the Boys, Ford Washburn of City crushed the old course record by 15 seconds. Washburn the state's second ranked 4A runner helped lead the Little Hawks to a team victory as well.
1. City High 49
2. Kennedy 56
3. Hempstead 64.
State Cross Country qualifying meets are next week.