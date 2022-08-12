 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recent Cedar Rapids Schools letter to parents confirms ransom payment after cyberattack

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Rapids Schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids School District (CRCSD) sent out a letter to parents saying CRCSD paid the third-party entity in an attempt to stop vital information from being released. 

Below is a PDF version of the letter sent to parents:

Download PDF CRCSD Letter

The cyberattack occurred back in July exposing SSNs, bank account numbers and other personal data. This also forced many district activities to cancel. 

RELATED: Data, personal information potentially accessed in Cedar Rapids School District cyberattack