Recent Cedar Rapids Schools letter to parents confirms ransom payment after cyberattack

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids School District (CRCSD) sent out a letter to parents saying CRCSD paid the third-party entity in an attempt to stop vital information from being released.
Below is a PDF version of the letter sent to parents:
The cyberattack occurred back in July exposing SSNs, bank account numbers and other personal data. This also forced many district activities to cancel.
