Raising Cane's location opening in Cedar Rapids on March 21

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Raising Cane's will open their first location in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 21, with Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell to appear at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with Chamber members and Mayor O'Donnell to be in attendance.
In a press release, the restaurant chain announced opening day festivities that will take place.
"Raising Cane’s will kick off opening day festivities with its 'Lucky 20' drawing, where 20 Customers, ages 13 and older will win Free Cane’s for a Year! The Restaurant will accept entries between 8-9 a.m. with winners announced shortly afterwards. Customers must be present to win. The first 100 Customers in line who purchase a box combo will also receive a limited-edition Cane’s T-Shirt to commemorate the opening."
The new fast-food location will be located at 230 Collins Rd. NE next to Lindale Mall. Restaurant hours will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. every day of the week.