Protesters continue calls for arrest, justice in death of Devonna Walker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A coalition of social justice advocates held another protest on Saturday, calling on authorities to make an arrest in the case of Devonna Walker.
In early January, Walker was stabbed and killed at the Cambridge Townhome Complex in Cedar Rapids.
Police have not made any arrests so far in the case. In the immediate aftermath of her death, two people were detained and interviewed by police. However, both individuals were eventually released.
Video has circulated on social media showing the stabbing. In it, a man is heard using a racist slur directed at Walker.
Cedar Rapids Police completed their investigation of Walker's death on January 12. Police sent their findings to the Linn County Attorney's Office to determine whether or not charges are filed in the case. Prosecutors are still evaluating the case and reviewing evidence.
They met in the parking lot of the Lindale Mall and then marched to the intersection of Collins Road and First Avenue.
"It's good that people have to come out, but we should not have to do this," Cedar Rapids Resident Bernard Clayton said. "We should not have to protest to demand the county attorney do his job and then the whole thing on the front end of this, they did not do what they were supposed to do."
In a video update posted Friday evening, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said the case is a top priority for his office. They have been working with Cedar Rapids Police as they review the case and continue the investigation.
"We identified potential follow-up investigative avenues, and they have continued to make attempts to contact and interview potential witnesses," he said.
Maybanks said he expects to have enough information to decide whether to file charges by the end of February.
For weeks since Walker's death, friends, family and community members have peacefully protested to demand answers and transparency around the investigation.
On Sunday, community members gathered at the Cedar Rapids Public Library for a town hall. On January 15, Community members, family, and friends held a candlelight vigil inside the 'Elevate Life Center', also known as the 'Gospel Tabernacle Church.'