Police asking for help identifying three people at Taboo Nightclub during shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three different people that were at Taboo Nightclub during the deadly mass shooting in April.
Police released the images on Facebook and said that if you can identify any of the individuals, you can call them at (319) 286-5457. You can also report anonymously to Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-272-7463.
Police did not say that these individuals are persons of interest or suspects. In May, they asked for help identifying two other individuals that were at Taboo the night of the shooting.
Two people were killed and ten others were injured in the April 10 shooting. One man, Timothy Rush, is charged with Second Degree Murder and is accused of killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens, who was his girlfriend and the mother of his child. He is also accused of injuring a man by shooting him in the head and firing into the crowd of people.
A second suspect in the shooting, Dimione Walker, was arrested several days after the shooting near Chicago and is facing a First Degree Murder charge. He is currently in custody in Illinois, and Linn County officials are trying to extradite him back to Iowa.