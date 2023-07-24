Plane that crashed in Fond du Lac County departed from Cedar Rapids

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisconsin (KWWL) -- A plane with two occupants that crashed in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin on Saturday departed from Cedar Rapids two hours prior.
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said that the plane was traveling to Oshkosh when the engine failed about ten minutes from their destination. The pilot landed the aircraft into a marshy area.
They say that the 76-year-old pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury, though the 71-year-old passenger was okay. Both occupants were from Texas.
The plane suffered damage to one of the wings. The crash remains under investigation.