Pilot cousins return to Cedar Rapids from their 90-day Flight to End Polio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - 90 days after two cousins took off from the Eastern Iowa Airport to fly around the world to end polio, Peter Teahen and John Ockenfels returned to Cedar Rapids Sunday morning.
The idea for the flight started back in 2019 but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Once the traveling began back in May, and after experiencing a few minor bumps to start out, the two talked about how amazed they were at how fast their message and mission to end polio seemed spread as every country and every community they visited was filled with people wanting to meet them and help out.
The fight to end polio is especially meaningful and hits close to John after his grandfather lived with polio beginning in 1896. Despite being remembered by John as only having one leg that was much thinner and weaker than the other one and having a three-inch lift on one foot due to one leg being shorter than the other, he says he lived a fairly normal life.
In total Peter and John traveled in a single engine airplane across 25,323 miles. Spending more than 165 hours in the air. They also visited a total of 22 countries and made 40 landings during the trip.
The men say prior to leaving for their mission on May 3 they raised over one million dollars for the Rotary Foundation. Now just 90 days later they believe they've raised an additional $500,000 to one million dollars to help eradicate polio.
When asked if they'd consider doing something like this again Peter said absolutely but they'd want to wait a little bit before hopping back into the cockpit.
Anyone that would like to donate to the cause or learn more about the mission can do so by going to the foundation's website.