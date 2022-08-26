Pickup flips into ditch after alleged OWI crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Ford Ranger was hit causing it to flip at County Home Rd. and Springville Rd. at 4:19 p.m. on Friday.
Jeremy Johnson was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger west on County Home Rd. when he turned south into a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with a trailer driven by Jacob Luchtenburg going east on County Home Rd.
The Tahoe hit the Ranger broadside causing it to flip into the southeast ditch. Rescue crews helped Johnson out and he was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Johnson is charged with Failure to Yield for a left turn and is under investigation for OWI.