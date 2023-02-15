Pence talks parents rights, Linn-Mar transgender policy in visit to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Cedar Rapids on Wednesday and called for an end to a Linn-Mar Community school district transgender policy regarding gender-affirming care.
"This is not bad policy. This is crazy," Pence said. "And it stops right here, right now."
Pence spoke at a parents' rights rally at a Pizza Ranch. The rally came on the day of oral arguments in the case between Parents Defending Education and Linn-Mar Community School District. The case is related to a transgender policy approved in April 2022 by the Linn-Mar Community School Board.
The group, "Parents Defending Education", filed a lawsuit against the district in August 2022.
Advancing American Freedom, a conservative group Pence founded, was one of a handful of conservative groups to file amicus briefs in the case.
Pence said Iowa is on the frontline of parental rights.
"We're here today to stand up for parents' rights," Pence said. "It wasn't our choice to start the left's culture war, and now we have no choice but to win it. And we will win it."
The policy states any student in seventh grade or above can set up a "Gender Support Plan" without their parent's permission.
"The policy's designed to facilitate students' gender transitions without their parents' knowledge," he said.
Pence called the policy antithetical to the very notion of parental rights.
"Any child that asked to be given a gender transition plan could receive one created by the school district without the parents' knowledge or consent," Pence said. "All of this would occur in secret because school officials will actually be prohibited from disclosing the gender transition plan to the parents without the child's authorization."
The policy says any student can decide what bathroom they wish to use, what locker room they want to use, and what gender they choose to room with on overnight trips, regardless of the gender they were assigned at birth.
"A young girl, for example, who objects to being forced to shower to change clothes or use a restroom with boys could face suspension or even expulsion under Linn-Mar's policy," Pence said.
KWWL reached out to the Linn-Mar Community School District for comment, and the district said they could not comment on pending litigation.
The district previously said it has been following this policy for several years because it is required under state and federal law, but is only now formally codifying it into the school bylaws.
Pence vowed he would continue to follow the lawsuit and fight it up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.
"I remain very confident what began here in Iowa could be a landmark decision reaffirming parental rights in the United States," he said.
A counter-protest took place outside the Pizza Ranch while Pence spoke inside. More than 100 people gathered for the demonstration. They said they were upset to see a national figure stepping into what they see as a local conversation for political gain.
Kat Essmann's sister is transgender. She feels the rhetoric on the topic is a endangers LGBTQ Iowans, especially transgender ones like her sister.
"The idea of somebody forcibly making her de-transition is terrifying because I don't know if she would survive it, to be honest, and I think that's true for many trans people," Essman said. "I think that the rhetoric, even if nothing passes, the rhetoric alone is incredibly problematic and troubling to trans folks and transfolk family."
Essman said she believes the Linn Mar policy around allowing students to design their gender identity plans helps keep them both happy and safe.
"I've lived in Iowa my whole life, and I've always been insanely proud to be an Iowan, and in the last few years, I've never been more ashamed to tell people I'm from Iowa," Essman said. "As we continue to get anti-trans legislation brought up in our statehouse, the more shame I feel."
Andrew Peterson, a local member of PFLAG, one of the nation's largest non-profit support groups for LGBT people, said he feels like the debate is rooted in falsehoods.
"People are not changing kids or making them be a certain way. This is driven internally by kids," Peterson said. "Some of these kids are extremely young, and internally they feel things don't line up. Something's different."
Peterson said he believes Linn Mar's gender identity policy allows students to explore that feeling safely without being endangered by parents who might not accept what the child feels.
Larry Ullrick was in the crowd for Pence's rally on Wednesday. He wanted to hear what Pence had to say on the topic and said he was not a fan of the Linn Mar policy.
"They are trying to force kids to do things that parents don't want them to do, and they are not allowing parents to hear about what they are doing," Ullrick said. "Personally, I think parents should be parenting, not the school board."