Pathways needs to 'Fill the Building' as its Children's Services programs will expand in Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) Children's mental health issues have risen dramatically in recent years, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.
Pathways Behavioral Services serves six area counties, including, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Chickasaw and Grundy.
Pathways provides a wide array of behavioral services in several area, including treatment for substance abuse, mental health issues, OWI, individual and family counseling, anxiety, depression, anger management, holistic care, gambling, school and work-related problems. It's a long list of services provided by Pathways.
Pathways has a major campaign underway right now to 'Fill the Building.'
The 'Building' is a new location in Waverly, at 124 2nd Street, NE.
It is currently being remodeled, and will house the Pathways new Children's Mental Health Center.
Vicki Mueller, Pathways Executive Director, says the 'Fill the Building' campaign is tasked with furnishing the building.
"We could use donations to buy the furniture, the kid sized stools, the kid couches, the teen room downstairs."
"We could use funding, donations for that, and to help buy some of our trays, some of our toys that we use. It's really important."
Mueller says the pandemic brought out new needs. "I think the pandemic helped to raise awareness of the number of kids that need services. We have seen a growing amount of people in general, adult and kids who are seeking out mental health and substance use services. It's on the rise."
You can contact Pathways on its website at: www.pathwaysb.org for more information.
Vicki Mueller and Children's Serivces Director, Wendy Kepford, stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about Pathways and the Fill the Building campaign for this week's edition of The Steele Report.