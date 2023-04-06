Overnight fire causes total loss to Ely commercial building

ELY, Iowa (KWWL) - A building leased by several eastern Iowa businesses is a complete loss after an overnight fire that started late Wednesday evening.
Calls of a commercial fire were reported around 8:14 Wednesday night. Area first responders helped put out the fire at 1990 State St.
Response teams said the wind helped the fire spreading throughout the entire building. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the building was already engulfed in flames when crews first arrived on scene.
Officials say the building and everything inside appear to be at a total loss. However, no injuries were reported from the fire.
Clean up and demolition is expected to start later Thursday. The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.