Organizations Partner to Build Affordable Housing Options

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Wells Fargo Foundation and Habitat for Humanity International have teamed up to build and repair 360 homes nationwide.
Wells Fargo granted Habitat for Humanity affiliates $7.5 million in effort to help make homes more affordable.
This year, three homes will be built here in the Cedar Valley as the battle for afford rent continues.
At least 1 in 10 households here in Iowa spend over half of their income on housing alone.
"The lack of affordable housing really does impact people that are looking for this opportunity for home ownership," said Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity Developmental Director Leslie Neugebauer.
The Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity received a $15,000 grant to build three affordable housing options in the City of Marion.
For homeowners Isaah and Chelsea and their five children, this volunteer effort will help provide a firm foundation to build upon.
"Chelsea is just so excited to be able to have a space that they can call long-term home," Neugebauger said.
Those who typically qualify for affordable housing options spend over 30% of their income on housing.
All recipients must also be willing to put in around 300 volunteer hours within their community.
Wells Fargo employees will join Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity to install siding on one of the habitat homes in Marion September 7th.
