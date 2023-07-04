 Skip to main content
Operation Quickfind: Missing Cedar Rapids teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Hope Schwartz

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday night.

Police say they are looking for 13-year-old Hope Schwartz. She was last seen in the area of 2126 N Towne CT NE around 6:00 p.m. on Monday night. Below is an approximate area of where she was last seen.

Schwartz is 4'8" and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and short shorts, though she may have changed her clothes since then.

Those that have any information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.