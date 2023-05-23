 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Operation Quickfind: Ethan Lint

  • Updated
  • 0
Ethan Lint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are searching for 15-year-old Ethan Lint, who was last seen on Monday night.

Police say that 15-year-old Lint was last seen at 1327 10th Street NW around 6:30 p.m.

Lint is 5'7" and weighs 120 pounds. His ear lobes are pierced and he has a nose ring. He also has hair ties on his wrist and a beaded black necklace with a cross.

Lint was last seen wearing red shorts with a white trim and a black t-shirt.

Those that have any information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you