Operation Quickfind cancelled for Ethan Lint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Ethan Lint has been found and the Operation Quickfind has been cancelled.
ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police are searching for 15-year-old Ethan Lint, who was last seen on Monday night.
Police say that 15-year-old Lint was last seen at 1327 10th Street NW around 6:30 p.m.
Lint is 5'7" and weighs 120 pounds. His ear lobes are pierced and he has a nose ring. He also has hair ties on his wrist and a beaded black necklace with a cross.
Lint was last seen wearing red shorts with a white trim and a black t-shirt.
Those that have any information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.