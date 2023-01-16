Operation Quickfind cancelled for 18-year-old Marion boy

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The Operation Quickfind has been cancelled. Aaron Warren has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.
Cedar Rapids Police are seeking help in locating an 18-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday morning.
According to Marion Police, Aaron Luke Warren was last seen in the 1700 block of Mary Drive in Marion just before 7:30 a.m.
Warren is described as 5'5" and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.