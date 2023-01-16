 Skip to main content
Operation Quickfind cancelled for 18-year-old Marion boy

  Updated
MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The Operation Quickfind has been cancelled. Aaron Warren has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.

Cedar Rapids Police are seeking help in locating an 18-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday morning.

According to Marion Police, Aaron Luke Warren was last seen in the 1700 block of Mary Drive in Marion just before 7:30 a.m.

Warren is described as 5'5" and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

If you've seen Warren or have more information on his whereabouts, contact the Marion Police Department at (319)-377-1511. 