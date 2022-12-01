Operation Quickfind cancelled for 16-year-old Cedar Rapids boy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Giovanni Tellez has been located. The Operation Quickfind has been cancelled.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.
16-year-old Giovanni Tellez was last seen at Carlisle St. NE. on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.
Tellez is described as 6'1" and 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, and socks with Nike slides.
If you have any information on Tellez's whereabouts, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.