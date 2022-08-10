Operation Quickfind cancelled for 12-year-old Cedar Rapids girl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The Operation Quickfind has been cancelled as Maleah has been located.
No other information is available at this time.
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night.
According to a press release, Maleah Madley was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Madley is described as 5'2" and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up hoodie with the text "Las Vegas" on it.
If you've seen Maleah or have more information on her whereabouts, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319)-286-5491.