Operation Quickfind cancelled: 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck located

  Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The Operation Quickfind for Ryleigh Franck has been cancelled. She has been located.

ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police are searching for 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck, who last seen Sunday night.

Franck was last seen at 1146 31st Street NE in Cedar Rapids shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Franck is 5'5" and weighs 161 pounds. It's unknown what Franck was last seen wearing, but she has a nose piercing and a belly piercing.

Those that have information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.