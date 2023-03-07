 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Central into Northern
Iowa Thursday into Thursday...

.A winter storm will create hazardous impacts across portions of
the state Thursday into Thursday night. The potential for moderate
to heavy snowfall and significant travel impacts resides across
the northern half of the state where snowfall amounts may approach
9 inches in some areas. Snowfall rates may be intense at times
Thursday afternoon into the evening, which could further degrade
driving conditions for the evening commute. Considerable
uncertainty remains with snowfall potential and severity of travel
impacts just south of the watch area, where temperatures will be
near to just above freezing. Those with travel interests within
and near the watch area should pay close attention for forecast
updates and be prepared for winter driving conditions or consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well,
reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Operation Quickfind canceled; missing teen found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Sophie Trappe

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — UPDATE: In an update from Marion Police, they say that 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been located and is uninjured. No other details have been released.

Marion police are looking for a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Sophie Trappe was last seen in the 2300 block of Geode Road in Marion just after midnight.

Trappe is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’11″ and weighs 150 pounds. She also has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and blue and red plaid pants.

If you know anything about where she is, call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Tags

Recommended for you