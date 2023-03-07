Operation Quickfind canceled; missing teen found safe

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — UPDATE: In an update from Marion Police, they say that 15-year-old Sophie Trappe has been located and is uninjured. No other details have been released.
Marion police are looking for a missing teen.
Fifteen-year-old Sophie Trappe was last seen in the 2300 block of Geode Road in Marion just after midnight.
Trappe is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’11″ and weighs 150 pounds. She also has a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and blue and red plaid pants.
If you know anything about where she is, call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.