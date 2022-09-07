Operation Quickfind canceled for missing boy from Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The operation quickfind for 12-year-old Justin Reed has been canceled. No other information has been released at this time.
Cedar Rapids Police are looking for 12-year-old Justin Reed, who was last seen on September 6 in the 5000 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW around 11:40 a.m.
Reed is described as a white 12-year-old boy who has autism. Reed weighs 116 pounds and is 5'1. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes.
Those who have information on Reed's whereabouts should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.