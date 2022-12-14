Operation Quickfind canceled for missing 14-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The Operation Quickfind for Hunter Kenyon has been cancelled. He has been located.
Police are looking for 14-year-old Hunter Kenyon last seen at St. Luke's Hospital on A Ave. NE.
Kenyon is 5'7" and 130 lbs. He has two circle burn scars on his left arm and cut scars on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a white/green stripe t-shirt.
Kenyon has long blond hair past shoulders and does not have a phone on him.
Police are warning people Hunter Kenyon is suicidal, has depression, anxiety, authority issues and self-harm tendencies.