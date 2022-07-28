Operation Quickfind canceled for Cedar Rapids teen

UPDATE (7/28/2022 11:30 PM) - Cedar Rapids Police have canceled the operation quickfind for 17-year-old Chloe Mason.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Chloe Mason.
According to police, Chloe was last seen on on Tuesday, July 26th on the 1400th block of N. St. SW.
She is 5'5, weighs 160 pounds, and is a white female with blonde hair. The clothing she was last seen in is unknown.
If you know any details of Chloe's whereabouts, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.