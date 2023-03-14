OPERATION QUICKFIND: 15-year-old Marion girl missing

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Johnson County Sheriff is asking for help finding 15-year-old Emma Alcorn, last seen at 8:30 a.m. in Swisher on Monday.
Emma is 5'6", weighs 115 lbs. with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair. She often wears a Kendra Scott necklace, metal chain with a red stone. Johnson County Sheriff says Emma attends Kennedy High School.
Johnson County Sheriff believes Emma might be in the Cedar Rapids metro area. If you have any information, please call the Johnson County Sheriff at 319-356-6020.