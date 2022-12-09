 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing drizzle could occur along
with the fog and could create icy patches especially on
overpasses and bridges overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

OPERATION QUICKFIND: 14-year-old with mental health issues missing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are looking for 14-year-old Hunter Kenyon last seen at St. Luke's Hospital on A Ave. NE. 

Kenyon is 5'7" and 130 lbs. He has two circle burn scars on his left arm and cut scars on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a white/green stripe t-shirt. 

Kenyon has long blond hair past shoulders and does not have a phone on him.

Police are warning people Hunter Kenyon is suicidal, into depression, anxiety, authority issues and self-harm. 