Operation Quickfind: 12-year-old Cedar Rapids girl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are seeking help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at Taft Middle School on Thursday morning.
According to a Police report, Maleah Madley was last seen at the school on Thursday, November 17 at 9:00 a.m.
Madley is described as 5'2" and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and red plaid pajama pants. Madley also has tattoos on her left and right arm.
If you've seen Maleah or have more information on her whereabouts, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319)-286-5491.
A previous Operation Quickfind for Madley was issued in August before she was located shortly after.