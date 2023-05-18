One person killed in Cedar Rapids fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One woman is dead after a garage fire broke out in Cedar Rapids on Thursday morning.
Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Hamilton St SW around 7:42 a.m. Upon arrival, the entire structure was engulfed in flames.
Crews attempted to make entry to locate the trapped woman, but the conditions prevented them from being able to. Heavy debris also made entry significantly more difficult.
Hoses were deployed immediately, but it took several minutes to extinguish the fire enough to make entry.
Once crews made entry, they located a woman and began to treat her on scene before she was transferred to a hospital. She was later declared dead due to her injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.