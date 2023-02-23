One person injured in Wednesday night Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Ave SE.
Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He received medical treatment on scene before being transported to a local hospital.
Investigators talked to witnesses at the scene, but are also asking for the public to come forward with any information on the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.