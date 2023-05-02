 Skip to main content
One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County

Car Crash 2 Web

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was injured on Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 westbound and Jappa Rd.

Upon investigation, deputies discovered that 83-year-old Gerald Thomsen of Marion was westbound on Highway 30 when traffic began to slow for utility work. Thomsen failed to to see the slowing traffic and rear-ended a semi.

The semi was operated by 44-year-old Hugo Zuniga.

Thomsen was transported to an area hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomsen was the only person injured in the crash. He received a citation for following too closely. 