 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting on Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Rapids Police
By Leslie Stone

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that one person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Police say that the shooting happened near 2010 Glass Rd NE. They were dispatched around 8:07 p.m.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact them at 319-286-5491