...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

One person dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids

Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person died at the scene of a rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids on Thursday morning, though police say the person likely did not die as a result of the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of Wiley Boulevard and 22nd Avenue Southwest sometime after 5:30 a.m. The man that died was in the vehicle that rear-ended the other vehicle.

In a statement from police to KWWL, they said, "preliminary investigations indicate the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the other vehicle did not die from the vehicle impact."

The investigation efforts into the crash are ongoing.

