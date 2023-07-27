One person dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person died at the scene of a rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids on Thursday morning, though police say the person likely did not die as a result of the crash.
The crash happened near the intersection of Wiley Boulevard and 22nd Avenue Southwest sometime after 5:30 a.m. The man that died was in the vehicle that rear-ended the other vehicle.
In a statement from police to KWWL, they said, "preliminary investigations indicate the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the other vehicle did not die from the vehicle impact."
The investigation efforts into the crash are ongoing.