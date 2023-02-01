One man dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man died in a hotel fire in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. The fire was called in at 4:20 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn on 16th Ave SW.
Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from one room. Firefighters found one man dead in the burning room. The cause of his death and cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The room sustained substantial damage with minimal damage to the rest of the building. Evacuated guests will be able to return as soon as the investigation is completed.
Currently, there is an active, ongoing investigation.