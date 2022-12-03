 Skip to main content
One injured in Linn County crash

  • Updated
By Madelyne Rosenberg

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is hurt after a crash in Linn County Saturday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on County Home Road and North Marion Road.

Deputies said that as the Hyundai Elantra driver turned west onto County Home Road, the driver did not yield for a Ford F150 coming from the other direction and collided with it.

A passenger in the car went to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither person in the truck was hurt.

Deputies cited the driver of the car, a 16-year-old, for failure to yield upon entering a highway.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service and the Marion Fire Department responded to the crash.