One injured in Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is hurt after a crash in Linn County Saturday evening.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on County Home Road and North Marion Road.
Deputies said that as the Hyundai Elantra driver turned west onto County Home Road, the driver did not yield for a Ford F150 coming from the other direction and collided with it.
A passenger in the car went to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither person in the truck was hurt.
Deputies cited the driver of the car, a 16-year-old, for failure to yield upon entering a highway.
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service and the Marion Fire Department responded to the crash.