One injured in Cedar Rapids shooting; Police asking for public's help

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was injured in a Cedar Rapids shooting incident on Friday that also left damage to nearby vehicles and a garage.
According to a press release, the call of shots fired was reported around 3:41 p.m. in the 4600 block of 1st Avenue SW.
Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of the shooting, including damage to vehicles and a garage. Eye-witness accounts say that several people arrived at the scene before the shots were fired. The group of people quickly dispersed, with one witness saying that gunfire nearly hit their feet.
A short time later, a young male reported to a local hospital for treatment to a lower extremity. Police believe that the male was at the scene of the shooting.
The investigation efforts are ongoing. Investigators are seeking security footage of the incident and for any witnesses of the incident to come forward. Those that have information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.