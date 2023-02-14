One injured in Cedar Rapids shooting on Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was injured in a shooting in Cedar Rapids on Monday night.
According to a press release, the shooting happened 9:06 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Ave SE.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was treated on scene before being transferred to a local hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding surveillance video of the area that may help lead to an arrest.
You can contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.