One hurt in rollover accident on Interstate 380 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- A person has minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 380 Sunday evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. at the 38-mile marker.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was headed southbound when they lost control, hit the median guardrail and rolled over into the median.
The driver, a 35-year-old from Marion, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Deputies said she went to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies cited the driver for not maintaining control, not having proof of financial liability while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies, Linn County Sheriff's Rescue 57, Center Point Ambulance Service and the Center Point Fire Department, responded to the crash.