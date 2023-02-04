One hurt in distracted driving crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is hurt after taking their eyes off the road and crashing their car in Linn County on Saturday evening.
It happened just after 7 p.m. at Covington Road and Ross Road.
Sheriff's Deputies said the 28-year-old driver looked down at his phone, took his eyes off the road in front of him and missed a curve near Ross Road. The car went into the ditch, into the southbound lanes and then back into a ditch again.
First responders took the driver to the hospital for treatment. Doctors expect he will survive his injuries.
Deputies cited the driver for using an electronic communication device while driving and failing to maintain control.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Palo Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to the crash.