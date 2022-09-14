 Skip to main content
One dead in fatal car crash on Tuesday night; driver identified

  • Updated
By DJ Stewart

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Tuesday night, with one person being reported dead.

Cedar Rapids Police and Fire were called to the southbound lanes of Edgewood Bridge over the Cedar River at 7:36 p.m.

They found a single vehicle with one occupant that had hit a tree. The driver has been identified as 66-year-old Scott Devore of Cedar Rapids.

CRPD's traffic accident reconstruction team had the southbound lanes of the bridge closed until 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday to complete their initial investigation.

The investigation continues to be on-going.

ORIGINAL: Around 8:40 p.m., traffic was shutdown on Edgewood Rd. due to a serious car accident.

The Edgewood Bridge southbound was closed until after midnight when it re-opened. Crews were redirecting traffic onto Ellis Rd.

Officials alerted drivers to take Glass Rd., 42nd or Highway 100 to drive southbound.

 