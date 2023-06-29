Non-profit group helping spruce up Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Volunteers from a non-profit organization are spending time this week to help clean up the city of Cedar Rapids.
"Matthew 25" has been involved in a variety of projects ranging from yard clean-up and painting fences to installing windows.
More than 200 volunteers are stepping up to provide those services at no cost for the homeowners.
Vera Klein, a Cedar Rapids homeowner, said, "There's a need out there, and it's just fantastic that they can do so many homes, and have so many crews going, and everybody just chips, and they have just a positive attitude. All the guys have been nothing but great to be honest."
This is the group's 8th annual "Transform Week."
In recent days, wildfire smoke has made for some challenges for the volunteers. Jessica Bolton, Volunteer Coordinator for "Matthew 25", spoke about the lengths they went to in order to adapt to the hazy conditions.
Bolton said, "We supply those folks with additional N-95 masks. We never want to put anyone in a position where they're doing something they're not comfortable with, especially regarding their health. They're not letting it slow them down it seems like. We're trying to take breaks and encourage people to be safe, but we're getting a lot done despite the weather and craziness."