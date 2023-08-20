No one hurt in Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- No one was hurt ina Sunday afternoon crash on Edgewood Roads in Cedar Rapids.
First responders closed the southbound lanes of Edgewood Road between Glass Road and 42nd Street for a period of time. Cedar Rapids Police said the reopened the road to traffic around 3:45 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Police posted an image of the crash on Facebook, showing a truck off the road. It is flipped on its side and appears to be resting against some trees.
Cedar Rapids Police said no one was hurt in the crash.