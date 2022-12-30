No injuries reported in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a fire on Friday morning, with no injuries being reported from the incident.
According to a press release, the fire broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of East RD SW. Crews were dispatched after taking multiple reports of smoke in the area.
Crews were met with heavy fire on the first floor that was making its way to the second floor. The homeowner met with firefighters to confirm that everyone was out of the house.
The fire was knocked down from the exterior, allowing crews to make their way inside.
They confirmed that no people were inside the home and successfully knocked down the fire.
No other information has been released at this time.