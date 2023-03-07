Next phase of terminal modernization underway at Eastern Iowa Airport

Weather Alert

...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Central into Northern Iowa Thursday into Thursday... .A winter storm will create hazardous impacts across portions of the state Thursday into Thursday night. The potential for moderate to heavy snowfall and significant travel impacts resides across the northern half of the state where snowfall amounts may approach 9 inches in some areas. Snowfall rates may be intense at times Thursday afternoon into the evening, which could further degrade driving conditions for the evening commute. Considerable uncertainty remains with snowfall potential and severity of travel impacts just south of the watch area, where temperatures will be near to just above freezing. Those with travel interests within and near the watch area should pay close attention for forecast updates and be prepared for winter driving conditions or consider alternative plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well, reducing visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&