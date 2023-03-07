Next phase of terminal modernization underway at Eastern Iowa Airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The next phase of the terminal modernization project at the Eastern Iowa Airport is officially underway.
The last portion of the project will consist of adding 32,000 square feet to the airport, and remodeling the rest of the terminal area. A larger patio, a pet relief area, and a sensory room are to be added.
This will wrap up the single largest project that the airport has ever done. Officials say that none of the money spent on the project since 2014 has come from taxpayer dollars.
Airport Director Marty Lenss spoke of the progress of the project.
Lenss said, "So it represents kind of that final push of an overall $120 million investment in the airport terminal. So this phase four, the final phase, is roughly a $68 million project, so the largest single project in the history of the airport."
Construction is expected to last 18-24 months. Once finished, the airport says it will serve Eastern Iowa for the next 30 years.