Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Central into Northern
Iowa Thursday into Thursday...

.A winter storm will create hazardous impacts across portions of
the state Thursday into Thursday night. The potential for moderate
to heavy snowfall and significant travel impacts resides across
the northern half of the state where snowfall amounts may approach
9 inches in some areas. Snowfall rates may be intense at times
Thursday afternoon into the evening, which could further degrade
driving conditions for the evening commute. Considerable
uncertainty remains with snowfall potential and severity of travel
impacts just south of the watch area, where temperatures will be
near to just above freezing. Those with travel interests within
and near the watch area should pay close attention for forecast
updates and be prepared for winter driving conditions or consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well,
reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Next phase of terminal modernization underway at Eastern Iowa Airport

  Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The next phase of the terminal modernization project at the Eastern Iowa Airport is officially underway.

The last portion of the project will consist of adding 32,000 square feet to the airport, and remodeling the rest of the terminal area. A larger patio, a pet relief area, and a sensory room are to be added.

This will wrap up the single largest project that the airport has ever done. Officials say that none of the money spent on the project since 2014 has come from taxpayer dollars.

Airport Director Marty Lenss spoke of the progress of the project.

Lenss said, "So it represents kind of that final push of an overall $120 million investment in the airport terminal. So this phase four, the final phase, is roughly a $68 million project, so the largest single project in the history of the airport."

Construction is expected to last 18-24 months. Once finished, the airport says it will serve Eastern Iowa for the next 30 years.