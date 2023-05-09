Next Eastern Iowa Honor Flight scheduled for week of Memorial Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Another Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is preparing to fly to Washington D.C. later this month.
Around 90 veterans are set to visit the nation's capitol on May 24th, just in time to celebrate Memorial Day.
The veterans will be leaving the Cedar Rapids Airport around 7:15 a.m. and will return around 8:45 p.m. that night.
The trip will include visits to the WWII, Korean and Vietnam memorials. Additionally, they will get to visit Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath dedication.