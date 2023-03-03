New trial rejected for Alex Jackson as he is sentenced to life in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Alex Jackson, the Cedar Rapids man convicted of killing both of his parents and his sister, requested a new trial, which has been rejected. Jackson is being sentenced to life in prison.
You can watch the live proceedings here.
The jury found Jackson guilty on all three counts of first degree murder back in January.
However, Jackson's defense has asked for a new trial- citing alleged misconduct from the jurors in the case.
According to court documents, a juror spoke out and said he heard other jurors talking about the case.
Before the jury found Jackson guilty, a juror allegedly said Jackson was "guilty as sin."
Jackson's defense team says such act is an "arrest of judgment," requesting that no judgment be delivered upon guilty verdict.
The motion for a new trial also claims the court wrongfully allowed out-of-court statements to prove responsive conduct.
Jackson's defense says the court allowed an officer and investigator to testify in regards to statements that were allegedly made to them by workers and neighbors in the area.
Defense say prosecutors could have called the workers and neighbors to testify.
Defendant's motion for a new trial shall be heard March 3, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. prior to the scheduled sentencing.