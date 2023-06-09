New trial hearing for Arthur Flowers set for August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A hearing has been set to discuss a new trial request for the man convicted of killing a woman in Cedar Rapids in 2022.
The motion for a new trial hearing for Arthur Flowers will be held on August 4.
In April, Flowers was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Emily Leonard.
Leonard was found dead in the bathroom of Flower's house in April 2022. Flowers told police that she had died of a drug overdose, however Leonard's cause of death was ultimately ruled as blunt force trauma to her head.
Investigators found traces of blood splatters in the home and injuries to Leonard's head. Although fentanyl and meth were found in her system, it's unclear as to when she used the drugs.