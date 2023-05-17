New housing complex breaks ground in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A multimillion project broke ground on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, with shovels breaking ground near Newbo City Market for the newest four story housing complex.
The lot will be the new home to the Fulton Lofts, a complex that will hold 34 housing units and is located across from Newbo City Market. Cedar Rapids City Manager, Jeff Pomeranz, is excited about the development.
Pomeranz said, "In the core of our community the older area of our city is vibrant area has been developed and now we're gonna have more housing so it just adds to the economy adds to the vibrancy more people more activity we're really excited."
The project had been in development for eight years and will feature local art. it will also have spaces for shopping and office spaces for the public to enjoy.
Pomeranz says that the project should be completed in about a year.