New flood gate delivered for updated Cedar Rapids flood control system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A stepping stone has been made in the city of Cedar Rapids and their effort to improve the flood control system.
1st Avenue was closed off between 3rd Street West and 1st Street East on Monday, allowing for the delivery of a new flood gate. It's an 80,000 pound gate requiring a 350-ton crane to lift it.
Once completed, the floodgate will be able to roll across 1st Avenue, lock into place, and keep flood water out of the downtown area.
The city's flood control program manager anticipates the bridge to be installed and fully operational by the end of Spring 2023.
Cedar Rapids Flood Control Program Manager Rob Davis gave KWWL an update on their overall progress on the updated flood system.
"Right now we're between 25 and 30% of the flood system complete and this is a really good place to be because we've gotten a lot of the lower elevations brought up now with the flood control. So now we're able to work on some of the more signature pieces such as this right here," Davis said.
Davis says the Army Corps of Engineers estimate that the East side of the city's flood system will be completed by 2026, with the West side being wrapped up in 2035.
Thanks to the new system, the gate can be activated within 10 minutes in contrast to its predecessors that would take hours.